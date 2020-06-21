All apartments in Mesa
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

924 S LONGWOOD Loop

924 South Longwood Loop · No Longer Available
Location

924 South Longwood Loop, Mesa, AZ 85208
Golden Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
A wonderful East Mesa Location for this Beautifully updated 3 Bedroom, 2 bath Home. Enjoy this open designed, large Great Room with Fireplace. The Kitchen has newer 42inch Cabinets, Granite Counters, and a large Island. All the Flooring has recently been updated and no carpet. The Bathrooms have matching granite and very Clean. This Home has a newer A/C Unit, New Roof, and Dual Pane Windows-equals an energy efficient Home. A fully fenced backyard, covered patio, large storage, and easy maintenance desert landscaping. All Appliances including Washer/Dryer are Included so Hurry over and make this Like New Home Yours today! Tenant Occupied and No Showings until June 15th. Lease available June 15th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 924 S LONGWOOD Loop have any available units?
924 S LONGWOOD Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 924 S LONGWOOD Loop have?
Some of 924 S LONGWOOD Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 924 S LONGWOOD Loop currently offering any rent specials?
924 S LONGWOOD Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 924 S LONGWOOD Loop pet-friendly?
No, 924 S LONGWOOD Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 924 S LONGWOOD Loop offer parking?
No, 924 S LONGWOOD Loop does not offer parking.
Does 924 S LONGWOOD Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 924 S LONGWOOD Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 924 S LONGWOOD Loop have a pool?
No, 924 S LONGWOOD Loop does not have a pool.
Does 924 S LONGWOOD Loop have accessible units?
No, 924 S LONGWOOD Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 924 S LONGWOOD Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 924 S LONGWOOD Loop has units with dishwashers.
