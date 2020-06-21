924 S LONGWOOD Loop

Amenities

A wonderful East Mesa Location for this Beautifully updated 3 Bedroom, 2 bath Home. Enjoy this open designed, large Great Room with Fireplace. The Kitchen has newer 42inch Cabinets, Granite Counters, and a large Island. All the Flooring has recently been updated and no carpet. The Bathrooms have matching granite and very Clean. This Home has a newer A/C Unit, New Roof, and Dual Pane Windows-equals an energy efficient Home. A fully fenced backyard, covered patio, large storage, and easy maintenance desert landscaping. All Appliances including Washer/Dryer are Included so Hurry over and make this Like New Home Yours today! Tenant Occupied and No Showings until June 15th. Lease available June 15th.