Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:32 AM

9233 E NEVILLE Avenue

9233 East Neville Avenue · (480) 779-6151
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9233 East Neville Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85209
Augusta Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1160 · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1272 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Cute and clean 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the Augusta Ranch Subdivision! Resort like living in a golf community. Home is close to everything including shopping, dining, schools, parks, and freeway. Community has paths, BBQ areas, community pool, lush landscaping and more. Home features carpet and tile in the right places, oak cabinets, mirrored closet doors, neutral colors, blinds, and so much more. Stackable washer and dryer included. Community pool area with BBQs. Microwave in Kitchen photo not included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9233 E NEVILLE Avenue have any available units?
9233 E NEVILLE Avenue has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 9233 E NEVILLE Avenue have?
Some of 9233 E NEVILLE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9233 E NEVILLE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9233 E NEVILLE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9233 E NEVILLE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9233 E NEVILLE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 9233 E NEVILLE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9233 E NEVILLE Avenue offers parking.
Does 9233 E NEVILLE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9233 E NEVILLE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9233 E NEVILLE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 9233 E NEVILLE Avenue has a pool.
Does 9233 E NEVILLE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9233 E NEVILLE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9233 E NEVILLE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9233 E NEVILLE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
