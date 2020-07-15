9233 E NEVILLE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Cute and clean 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the Augusta Ranch Subdivision! Resort like living in a golf community. Home is close to everything including shopping, dining, schools, parks, and freeway. Community has paths, BBQ areas, community pool, lush landscaping and more. Home features carpet and tile in the right places, oak cabinets, mirrored closet doors, neutral colors, blinds, and so much more. Stackable washer and dryer included. Community pool area with BBQs. Microwave in Kitchen photo not included!