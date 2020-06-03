921 West University Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher dogs allowed parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool guest parking

Lovely upgraded 2 bedrooms 1.5 bathrooms. Includes Fridge, dishwasher, microwave, and oven/stove. Stackable washer and dryer. Both bedrooms are upstairs with Full Bathroom. The half bathroom is downstairs. The complex has lots of green areas and 2 swimming pools. Visitor parking is available and one covered parking space for the tenant. Small backyard fenced area. Flooring and paint are new in 2020 and the AC unity was new in 2018.



Advertising notice: fees include $55.00 per adult application fee that is not refundable and $250.00 administration fee after approval. No smoking is allowed at or on the property and pet restrictions may apply.



Renter's Insurance is required.



The following CC&R's apply to the property's homeowners association. You will be agreeing to abide by them in your lease agreement and we recommend that you read them completely.



https://drive.google.com/open?id=1brtwq7TnXL7pFcEHs_DKLPS16pYjkRel



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.