Mesa, AZ
921 West University Drive
Last updated June 20 2020 at 11:54 AM

921 West University Drive

921 West University Drive · (480) 351-6677
Location

921 West University Drive, Mesa, AZ 85201
Comite de Familias de Accion

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1223 · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 956 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
guest parking
Lovely upgraded 2 bedrooms 1.5 bathrooms. Includes Fridge, dishwasher, microwave, and oven/stove. Stackable washer and dryer. Both bedrooms are upstairs with Full Bathroom. The half bathroom is downstairs. The complex has lots of green areas and 2 swimming pools. Visitor parking is available and one covered parking space for the tenant. Small backyard fenced area. Flooring and paint are new in 2020 and the AC unity was new in 2018.

Advertising notice: fees include $55.00 per adult application fee that is not refundable and $250.00 administration fee after approval. No smoking is allowed at or on the property and pet restrictions may apply.

Renter's Insurance is required.

The following CC&R's apply to the property's homeowners association. You will be agreeing to abide by them in your lease agreement and we recommend that you read them completely.

https://drive.google.com/open?id=1brtwq7TnXL7pFcEHs_DKLPS16pYjkRel

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921 West University Drive have any available units?
921 West University Drive has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 921 West University Drive have?
Some of 921 West University Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 921 West University Drive currently offering any rent specials?
921 West University Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 West University Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 921 West University Drive is pet friendly.
Does 921 West University Drive offer parking?
Yes, 921 West University Drive does offer parking.
Does 921 West University Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 921 West University Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 West University Drive have a pool?
Yes, 921 West University Drive has a pool.
Does 921 West University Drive have accessible units?
No, 921 West University Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 921 West University Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 921 West University Drive has units with dishwashers.
