All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 9 N Fraser Dr E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
9 N Fraser Dr E
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM

9 N Fraser Dr E

9 North Fraser Drive East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9 North Fraser Drive East, Mesa, AZ 85203
Fraser Fields

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath apartment in Mesa. 1500+ sq. ft. of living space. Tile in all high traffic areas. Fenced yard with mature landscaping.

Pets: Will be considered - $250 pet deposit and $35 monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

APPLY NOW: Click Here
This beautiful home will go fast, apply today!

Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move in
4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

Renters Insurance Required - Ask about our On Q Resident Benefits Package which includes Renters Insurance and many more benefits! If you sign a Lease Agreement after 5/15/20, the Residents Benefits Package will be required. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEEï¿½ONQRENTALS.COMï¿½FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

Search for more available properties atï¿½www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 N Fraser Dr E have any available units?
9 N Fraser Dr E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 9 N Fraser Dr E currently offering any rent specials?
9 N Fraser Dr E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 N Fraser Dr E pet-friendly?
No, 9 N Fraser Dr E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 9 N Fraser Dr E offer parking?
No, 9 N Fraser Dr E does not offer parking.
Does 9 N Fraser Dr E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 N Fraser Dr E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 N Fraser Dr E have a pool?
No, 9 N Fraser Dr E does not have a pool.
Does 9 N Fraser Dr E have accessible units?
No, 9 N Fraser Dr E does not have accessible units.
Does 9 N Fraser Dr E have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 N Fraser Dr E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9 N Fraser Dr E have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 N Fraser Dr E does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

ReNew 3030
3030 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Lakeview at Superstition Springs
1849 S Power Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Sandal Ridge Apartments
645 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Residences on First
59 West 1st Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85210
Hampton East
9740 East Hampton Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85209
ReNew One Eleven
111 N Gilbert Rd
Mesa, AZ 85203
Sonoran Palms
900 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Craft @ Gilbert and Baseline
1930 South 24th Street
Mesa, AZ 85204

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College