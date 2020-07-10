All apartments in Mesa
8631 East Capri Avenue

8631 East Capri Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8631 East Capri Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85208

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
garage
This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom freshly painted, tile flooring throughout the living area, carpet in bedrooms, appliances excellent condition. Washer and dryer included with lots of cabinet storage in the two car garage. Quick access to the 202 freeway. Priced right, has been well maintained. Property subject to local tax/fees. $200 leasing admin fee due upon move-in.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $50 is fully refundable if application is not accepted as long as application is 100% truthful, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8631 East Capri Avenue have any available units?
8631 East Capri Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 8631 East Capri Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8631 East Capri Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8631 East Capri Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8631 East Capri Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 8631 East Capri Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8631 East Capri Avenue offers parking.
Does 8631 East Capri Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8631 East Capri Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8631 East Capri Avenue have a pool?
No, 8631 East Capri Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8631 East Capri Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8631 East Capri Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8631 East Capri Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8631 East Capri Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8631 East Capri Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8631 East Capri Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

