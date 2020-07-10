8631 East Capri Avenue

Amenities
This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom freshly painted, tile flooring throughout the living area, carpet in bedrooms, appliances excellent condition. Washer and dryer included with lots of cabinet storage in the two car garage. Quick access to the 202 freeway. Priced right, has been well maintained. Property subject to local tax/fees. $200 leasing admin fee due upon move-in.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $50 is fully refundable if application is not accepted as long as application is 100% truthful, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.