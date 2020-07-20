8466 E Pampa Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool

Village at Hawes charming duplex, This HOME has a private court yard entrance.This freshly painted home with updated wood flooring and carpet is nestled into the neighborhood with Community POOL, play ground and basketball courts. Walk into the ling room with vaulted ceilings and eat in kitchen overlooking the naturally landscaped back yard with many shade trees and an oversized patio with no neighbors behind for quiet enjoyment. Spacious Master bedroom and walk-in closet , double sinks and huge garden tub. Hall bath has a walk in shower and extra hall closet for storage, with two other bedrooms with fresh paint and carpet. Extra long driveway for parking. Hurry this is a wonderful location close to the 202, 60 for easy commute.