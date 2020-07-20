All apartments in Mesa
Mesa, AZ
8466 E Pampa Avenue
Last updated April 10 2019 at 1:50 PM

8466 E Pampa Avenue

8466 East Pampa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8466 East Pampa Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85212

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
Village at Hawes charming duplex, This HOME has a private court yard entrance.This freshly painted home with updated wood flooring and carpet is nestled into the neighborhood with Community POOL, play ground and basketball courts. Walk into the ling room with vaulted ceilings and eat in kitchen overlooking the naturally landscaped back yard with many shade trees and an oversized patio with no neighbors behind for quiet enjoyment. Spacious Master bedroom and walk-in closet , double sinks and huge garden tub. Hall bath has a walk in shower and extra hall closet for storage, with two other bedrooms with fresh paint and carpet. Extra long driveway for parking. Hurry this is a wonderful location close to the 202, 60 for easy commute.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8466 E Pampa Avenue have any available units?
8466 E Pampa Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8466 E Pampa Avenue have?
Some of 8466 E Pampa Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8466 E Pampa Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8466 E Pampa Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8466 E Pampa Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8466 E Pampa Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 8466 E Pampa Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8466 E Pampa Avenue offers parking.
Does 8466 E Pampa Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8466 E Pampa Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8466 E Pampa Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8466 E Pampa Avenue has a pool.
Does 8466 E Pampa Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8466 E Pampa Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8466 E Pampa Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8466 E Pampa Avenue has units with dishwashers.
