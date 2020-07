Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Nicely updated property in East Mesa. Nice 20'' tile throughout, remodeled bathrooms, etc. Large fully fenced yard with an RV gate. Great location close to the 60 and 202 freeways for a quick commute to Chandler, Gilbert, Phoenix, Tempe, or Scottsdale. This house is also near the Superstition Springs shopping area.