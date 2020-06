Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace bathtub

Perfect rental; Close to everything! (US60 and 202)! Large corner, fenced & gated lot. Move in Ready. Ground-set. Eat in kitchen, with fridge, range, dishwasher included. Vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, dual pane windows. Separate laundry room. Master has walk in closet, garden tub. Huge storage shed in the back can double as a small work shop. Do not miss this awesome opportunity at an amazing price!