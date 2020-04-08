7760 E WESTERN HILLS Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit parking pool bbq/grill internet access media room tennis court

FULLY FURNISHED Modern Rustic Luxury That's Hard To Beat Is Found At This Luxurious, Fully Furnished Home With Private Pool, Mountain Views, Gorgeous Amenities And Tons Of Upgrades. This Home Is Located In The Exclusive Master Planned Gated Community Of Las Sendas Within Walking Distance Of The Community Clubhouse Which Features A Heated Pool, Tennis Courts, The Golf Club, Restaurants And More. However, Look No Further Than Out Your Back Door And You'll Find Resort Style Amenities Like A Private Unheated Pool, Manicured Backyard, Outdoor Bbq Area, Fire Pit, Bar And Patio Seating And A Wireless Smart HDTV. With 3 Well Equipped Bedrooms, A Brand New Fully Remodeled Luxury Master Bathroom With An Exquisite Walk In Shower, Views Of The Resort Style Backyard And Surrounding Mountains, You'll Find It Hard To Leave.



You Don't Have Too Go Far To Find Some Of The Best Things To Do In Arizona. Golfing, Dining, Movie Theaters and Shopping Are All At Your Fingertips. Travel Less Than 20 Minutes Down The Road And Enjoy All The Benefits That Saguaro Lake And The Salt River Have To Offer. Rent Some Jet Skis, ATV's, A Kayak Or Even Take A Relaxing Float Down The River With Salt River Tubing And Enjoy The Beautiful Arizona Mountains, Canyons And Sunsets. Sloan Park "Home Of The Chicago Cubs Spring Training Facilities", And All The Spring Training Events Are Less Than 20 Minutes Away, And You Won't Want To Miss Some Of The Most Beautiful Desert Hiking Trails Throughout Tonto National Forest Just Outside The Community.



NOTE: THIS PROPERTY DOES NOT HAVE CABLE/SATELLITE TV HOWEVER DOES HAVE SEVERAL HUNDRED CHANNELS OF FREE INTERNET CHANNELS VIA HULU, NETFLIX AND MANY OTHER APPS.