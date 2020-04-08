All apartments in Mesa
7760 E WESTERN HILLS Street
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

7760 E WESTERN HILLS Street

7760 East Western Hills Street · (480) 409-4844
Location

7760 East Western Hills Street, Mesa, AZ 85207
Las Sendas

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1571 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
tennis court
FULLY FURNISHED Modern Rustic Luxury That's Hard To Beat Is Found At This Luxurious, Fully Furnished Home With Private Pool, Mountain Views, Gorgeous Amenities And Tons Of Upgrades. This Home Is Located In The Exclusive Master Planned Gated Community Of Las Sendas Within Walking Distance Of The Community Clubhouse Which Features A Heated Pool, Tennis Courts, The Golf Club, Restaurants And More. However, Look No Further Than Out Your Back Door And You'll Find Resort Style Amenities Like A Private Unheated Pool, Manicured Backyard, Outdoor Bbq Area, Fire Pit, Bar And Patio Seating And A Wireless Smart HDTV. With 3 Well Equipped Bedrooms, A Brand New Fully Remodeled Luxury Master Bathroom With An Exquisite Walk In Shower, Views Of The Resort Style Backyard And Surrounding Mountains, You'll Find It Hard To Leave.

You Don't Have Too Go Far To Find Some Of The Best Things To Do In Arizona. Golfing, Dining, Movie Theaters and Shopping Are All At Your Fingertips. Travel Less Than 20 Minutes Down The Road And Enjoy All The Benefits That Saguaro Lake And The Salt River Have To Offer. Rent Some Jet Skis, ATV's, A Kayak Or Even Take A Relaxing Float Down The River With Salt River Tubing And Enjoy The Beautiful Arizona Mountains, Canyons And Sunsets. Sloan Park "Home Of The Chicago Cubs Spring Training Facilities", And All The Spring Training Events Are Less Than 20 Minutes Away, And You Won't Want To Miss Some Of The Most Beautiful Desert Hiking Trails Throughout Tonto National Forest Just Outside The Community.

NOTE: THIS PROPERTY DOES NOT HAVE CABLE/SATELLITE TV HOWEVER DOES HAVE SEVERAL HUNDRED CHANNELS OF FREE INTERNET CHANNELS VIA HULU, NETFLIX AND MANY OTHER APPS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7760 E WESTERN HILLS Street have any available units?
7760 E WESTERN HILLS Street has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7760 E WESTERN HILLS Street have?
Some of 7760 E WESTERN HILLS Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7760 E WESTERN HILLS Street currently offering any rent specials?
7760 E WESTERN HILLS Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7760 E WESTERN HILLS Street pet-friendly?
No, 7760 E WESTERN HILLS Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 7760 E WESTERN HILLS Street offer parking?
Yes, 7760 E WESTERN HILLS Street does offer parking.
Does 7760 E WESTERN HILLS Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7760 E WESTERN HILLS Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7760 E WESTERN HILLS Street have a pool?
Yes, 7760 E WESTERN HILLS Street has a pool.
Does 7760 E WESTERN HILLS Street have accessible units?
No, 7760 E WESTERN HILLS Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7760 E WESTERN HILLS Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7760 E WESTERN HILLS Street has units with dishwashers.
