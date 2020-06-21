7757 East Roland Circle

Amenities

Beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bath home with 3 car garage! Garage coated with epoxy flooring. Nice kitchen with granite counter tops! Large pebble tec pool with spill over spa, flagstone patio and a built in BBQ! Downstairs has one bedroom and one full bath! Formal living and dining areas, master bedroom has his and her closets! Amazing backyard must see to believe!



Refundable Security Deposit: $ 2400

Non-refundable Cleaning Deposit: $400

Non-refundable Pet Deposit: $250 per pet

Admin Fee: $199

Rental Tax: 1.75%

Monthly Admin:3%



*All Tenants are required to purchase a Renter's Insurance policy with liability coverage no less than $100,000, listing Red Brick Realty as an additional interest. Please send us a copy of your policy prior to move in*4 business day



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,400, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available 9/7/18



Pet Policy: Dogs allowed

