7757 East Roland Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7757 East Roland Circle

7757 East Roland Circle · No Longer Available
Location

7757 East Roland Circle, Mesa, AZ 85207
Las Sendas

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Apply Here WWW.RENTREDBRICK.COM

Click to see if you qualify,

http://www.rentredbrick.com/documents/

Beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bath home with 3 car garage! Garage coated with epoxy flooring. Nice kitchen with granite counter tops! Large pebble tec pool with spill over spa, flagstone patio and a built in BBQ! Downstairs has one bedroom and one full bath! Formal living and dining areas, master bedroom has his and her closets! Amazing backyard must see to believe!

Refundable Security Deposit: $ 2400
Non-refundable Cleaning Deposit: $400
Non-refundable Pet Deposit: $250 per pet
Admin Fee: $199
Rental Tax: 1.75%
Monthly Admin:3%

*All Tenants are required to purchase a Renter's Insurance policy with liability coverage no less than $100,000, listing Red Brick Realty as an additional interest. Please send us a copy of your policy prior to move in*4 business day

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,400, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available 9/7/18

Pet Policy: Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

