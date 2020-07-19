7703 East Obispo Avenue

Amenities
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath single level home. Home features a split floor plan, great room and dining room, all appliances included. Large backyard has plenty of space for playing with your kids and dogs and for entertainment. Pristine bathrooms and recently cleaned professionally. Don't miss out. Tenant to pay rent plus tax. Tenant to verify all facts, figures, and schools.
Leased by: Opulent Real Estate Group
480-588-8356
Reference: Obispo
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.