Mesa, AZ
7703 East Obispo Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7703 East Obispo Avenue

7703 East Obispo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7703 East Obispo Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85212
Arizona Skyline Community

Amenities

dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath single level home. Home features a split floor plan, great room and dining room, all appliances included. Large backyard has plenty of space for playing with your kids and dogs and for entertainment. Pristine bathrooms and recently cleaned professionally. Don't miss out. Tenant to pay rent plus tax. Tenant to verify all facts, figures, and schools.

Leased by: Opulent Real Estate Group
480-588-8356
Reference: Obispo
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7703 East Obispo Avenue have any available units?
7703 East Obispo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 7703 East Obispo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7703 East Obispo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7703 East Obispo Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7703 East Obispo Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7703 East Obispo Avenue offer parking?
No, 7703 East Obispo Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7703 East Obispo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7703 East Obispo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7703 East Obispo Avenue have a pool?
No, 7703 East Obispo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7703 East Obispo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7703 East Obispo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7703 East Obispo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7703 East Obispo Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7703 East Obispo Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7703 East Obispo Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
