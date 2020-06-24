7664 E Downing St

This 3 bedroom - 2 bath house is in great condition. Large private backyard. Patio. Garage has extra work area or storage space. All one-story homes in the neighborhood. Red Mountain Multi-Generation Center is across the street from this house. No commercial or industrial businesses nearby.
NEW / QUIET AC Installed April 2020. High Efficiency Lennox Lower electric bills.
-No smoking on the property. -No pets -No evictions -Positive rental history required -Renters insurance is required. -Credit check -Criminal Background Check -Minimum Credit Score for All Tenants 690
-Arizona Licensed Realtor and owner are related. -Realtor holds POA for owner and will manage the lease process.
Prefer a Month-To-Month lease -$2100 Deposit is totally refundable
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
