7664 E Downing St
Last updated June 1 2020 at 7:10 AM

7664 E Downing St

7664 East Downing Street · No Longer Available
Location

7664 East Downing Street, Mesa, AZ 85207

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
extra storage
This 3 bedroom - 2 bath house is in great condition.
Large private backyard. Patio.
Garage has extra work area or storage space.
All one-story homes in the neighborhood.
Red Mountain Multi-Generation Center is across the street from this house.
No commercial or industrial businesses nearby.

NEW / QUIET AC Installed April 2020. High Efficiency Lennox
Lower electric bills.

-No smoking on the property.
-No pets
-No evictions
-Positive rental history required
-Renters insurance is required.
-Credit check
-Criminal Background Check
-Minimum Credit Score for All Tenants 690

-Arizona Licensed Realtor and owner are related.
-Realtor holds POA for owner and will manage
the lease process.

Prefer a Month-To-Month lease
-$2100 Deposit is totally refundable

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Does 7664 E Downing St have any available units?
7664 E Downing St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7664 E Downing St have?
Some of 7664 E Downing St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7664 E Downing St currently offering any rent specials?
7664 E Downing St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7664 E Downing St pet-friendly?
No, 7664 E Downing St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 7664 E Downing St offer parking?
Yes, 7664 E Downing St offers parking.
Does 7664 E Downing St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7664 E Downing St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7664 E Downing St have a pool?
No, 7664 E Downing St does not have a pool.
Does 7664 E Downing St have accessible units?
No, 7664 E Downing St does not have accessible units.
Does 7664 E Downing St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7664 E Downing St has units with dishwashers.
