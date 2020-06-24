7664 E Downing St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning extra storage

This 3 bedroom - 2 bath house is in great condition.

Large private backyard. Patio.

Garage has extra work area or storage space.

All one-story homes in the neighborhood.

Red Mountain Multi-Generation Center is across the street from this house.

No commercial or industrial businesses nearby.



NEW / QUIET AC Installed April 2020. High Efficiency Lennox

Lower electric bills.



-No smoking on the property.

-No pets

-No evictions

-Positive rental history required

-Renters insurance is required.

-Credit check

-Criminal Background Check

-Minimum Credit Score for All Tenants 690



-Arizona Licensed Realtor and owner are related.

-Realtor holds POA for owner and will manage

the lease process.



Prefer a Month-To-Month lease

-$2100 Deposit is totally refundable