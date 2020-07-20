All apartments in Mesa
7606 East Decatur Street
7606 East Decatur Street

7606 East Decatur Street · No Longer Available
Location

7606 East Decatur Street, Mesa, AZ 85207

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a beautifully maintained home. Featuring 3 large bedrooms and 2 full baths. Home is on the corner lot with stone accents. Tile flooring throughout. Nice open floor plan that extends out to the covered patio and pool. The backyard is its own oasis with a built in counter bar and pebble tech pool. If you like to entertain or just get away from it all,this is the home for you. You are close to Red Mountain Multigenerational Center, Red Mountain Park and the 202.

The owner will accept two small dogs. There is a $200.00 refundable deposit, per pet.

*Pool service and monthly landscaping are included in rent.

Home is subject to 2% monthly rental tax and 2% monthly admin fee. A one time admin fee in the amount of $225.00 will be due at move in.

Apply now at betterchoicehomes.com --> ''Find A Rental''

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now

Pet Policy: Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

