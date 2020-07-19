7415 East Norwood Street

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets pool playground tennis court

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

BEAUITFUL 4 Bed / 2 Bath in Las Sendas in Mesa!



The front has low maintenance landscaping. The interior has two-tone paint and great flooring. The kitchen has lots of cabinets, nice appliance and an island for extra countertop space. The living room is really open and great for entertaining! The master bathroom has dual sinks, a separate tub and shower and walk-in closet. The community has a pool, tennis courts and parks with playgrounds. CALL NOW! This AMAZINg place will go FAST!



Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent (75% refundable). $45 application fee per adult (18+). $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply. $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum. 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee. Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.