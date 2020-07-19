All apartments in Mesa
7415 East Norwood Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7415 East Norwood Street

7415 East Norwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

7415 East Norwood Street, Mesa, AZ 85207
Las Sendas

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
BEAUITFUL 4 Bed / 2 Bath in Las Sendas in Mesa!

The front has low maintenance landscaping. The interior has two-tone paint and great flooring. The kitchen has lots of cabinets, nice appliance and an island for extra countertop space. The living room is really open and great for entertaining! The master bathroom has dual sinks, a separate tub and shower and walk-in closet. The community has a pool, tennis courts and parks with playgrounds. CALL NOW! This AMAZINg place will go FAST!

Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent (75% refundable). $45 application fee per adult (18+). $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply. $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum. 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee. Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7415 East Norwood Street have any available units?
7415 East Norwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7415 East Norwood Street have?
Some of 7415 East Norwood Street's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7415 East Norwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
7415 East Norwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7415 East Norwood Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7415 East Norwood Street is pet friendly.
Does 7415 East Norwood Street offer parking?
No, 7415 East Norwood Street does not offer parking.
Does 7415 East Norwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7415 East Norwood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7415 East Norwood Street have a pool?
Yes, 7415 East Norwood Street has a pool.
Does 7415 East Norwood Street have accessible units?
No, 7415 East Norwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7415 East Norwood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7415 East Norwood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
