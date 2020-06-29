7343 East Lindner Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Gorgeous Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Single-Level Mesa Rental Opportunity with Private Pool! Located on Premium Cul-De-Sac Lot with Huge Backyard- No Rear Neighbors or Two Story Homes Next Door. Interior Features Light Color Pallet for Bright Feel, Vaulted Ceilings, Spacious Living Room with Formal Dining Area, Kitchen with Granite Tile Counters and All Appliances (Refrigerator Included), Inside Laundry, Full Hall Bath, Master Suite with Double Vanity, Separate Tub/Shower, Walk-In Closet and the list goes on! Backyard is a Paradise which includes a Play Pool **Weekly Service Included**, Extra Cool Decking, Grass Play Areas and RV gate! Add in Close Proximity to Shopping, Dining and Entertainment with Quick Access to the US-60 Freeway and Beyond! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today. $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee **No Pets/No Co-Signers**



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.