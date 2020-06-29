All apartments in Mesa
Last updated February 15 2020 at 12:44 PM

7343 East Lindner Circle

7343 East Lindner Circle · No Longer Available
Location

7343 East Lindner Circle, Mesa, AZ 85209
Superstition Springs

Amenities

Gorgeous Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Single-Level Mesa Rental Opportunity with Private Pool! Located on Premium Cul-De-Sac Lot with Huge Backyard- No Rear Neighbors or Two Story Homes Next Door. Interior Features Light Color Pallet for Bright Feel, Vaulted Ceilings, Spacious Living Room with Formal Dining Area, Kitchen with Granite Tile Counters and All Appliances (Refrigerator Included), Inside Laundry, Full Hall Bath, Master Suite with Double Vanity, Separate Tub/Shower, Walk-In Closet and the list goes on! Backyard is a Paradise which includes a Play Pool **Weekly Service Included**, Extra Cool Decking, Grass Play Areas and RV gate! Add in Close Proximity to Shopping, Dining and Entertainment with Quick Access to the US-60 Freeway and Beyond! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today. $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee **No Pets/No Co-Signers**

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7343 East Lindner Circle have any available units?
7343 East Lindner Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7343 East Lindner Circle have?
Some of 7343 East Lindner Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7343 East Lindner Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7343 East Lindner Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7343 East Lindner Circle pet-friendly?
No, 7343 East Lindner Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 7343 East Lindner Circle offer parking?
No, 7343 East Lindner Circle does not offer parking.
Does 7343 East Lindner Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7343 East Lindner Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7343 East Lindner Circle have a pool?
Yes, 7343 East Lindner Circle has a pool.
Does 7343 East Lindner Circle have accessible units?
No, 7343 East Lindner Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7343 East Lindner Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 7343 East Lindner Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
