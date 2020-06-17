All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 7342 East Ed Rice Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
7342 East Ed Rice Avenue
Last updated December 21 2019 at 7:51 AM

7342 East Ed Rice Avenue

7342 East Ed Rice Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7342 East Ed Rice Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85208
Golden Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL 3 Bed / 2 Bath in Mesa! This home is conveniently located near the 60 and 202! It backs up to a golf course! It has a two car garage and is cable ready! It has great landscaping. The interior has nice flooring and two-tone paint. The living room has brick fireplace, which is perfect for relaxing. The kitchen has cherry wood cabinets, beautiful countertops and stainless steel appliances. The backyard is perfect for entertaining! It has a covered patio and large yard! CALL NOW! This AMAZING place will go FAST!

Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email aj@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
NO PETS
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,868.75, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7342 East Ed Rice Avenue have any available units?
7342 East Ed Rice Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7342 East Ed Rice Avenue have?
Some of 7342 East Ed Rice Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7342 East Ed Rice Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7342 East Ed Rice Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7342 East Ed Rice Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7342 East Ed Rice Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 7342 East Ed Rice Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7342 East Ed Rice Avenue offers parking.
Does 7342 East Ed Rice Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7342 East Ed Rice Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7342 East Ed Rice Avenue have a pool?
No, 7342 East Ed Rice Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7342 East Ed Rice Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7342 East Ed Rice Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7342 East Ed Rice Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7342 East Ed Rice Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Posada by Mark-Taylor
2318 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
Sandal Ridge Apartments
645 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Bella Victoria
1350 S Ellsworth Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209
Cortland Mountain Vista
1304 S 105th Pl
Mesa, AZ 85209
The Julia
546 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
Tuscany Palms
901 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
San Villante
4760 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Waterstone
1651 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College