7342 East Ed Rice Avenue

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL 3 Bed / 2 Bath in Mesa! This home is conveniently located near the 60 and 202! It backs up to a golf course! It has a two car garage and is cable ready! It has great landscaping. The interior has nice flooring and two-tone paint. The living room has brick fireplace, which is perfect for relaxing. The kitchen has cherry wood cabinets, beautiful countertops and stainless steel appliances. The backyard is perfect for entertaining! It has a covered patio and large yard! CALL NOW! This AMAZING place will go FAST!



Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email aj@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

NO PETS

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,868.75, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.