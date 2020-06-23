731 S Parkwood Avenue

Amenities

This 4 bedroom/ 2 bathroom home has the perfect location! It boasts a large family room open to the kitchen.Vaulted ceilings.formal dining/ living room. This home has the perfect location for the whole family. Park is a short walking distance and shopping/ restaraunts a short drive away