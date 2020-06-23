All apartments in Mesa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

731 S Parkwood Avenue

731 South Parkwood · No Longer Available
Location

731 South Parkwood, Mesa, AZ 85208

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This 4 bedroom/ 2 bathroom home has the perfect location! It boasts a large family room open to the kitchen.Vaulted ceilings.formal dining/ living room. This home has the perfect location for the whole family. Park is a short walking distance and shopping/ restaraunts a short drive away

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 731 S Parkwood Avenue have any available units?
731 S Parkwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 731 S Parkwood Avenue have?
Some of 731 S Parkwood Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 731 S Parkwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
731 S Parkwood Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 731 S Parkwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 731 S Parkwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 731 S Parkwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 731 S Parkwood Avenue does offer parking.
Does 731 S Parkwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 731 S Parkwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 731 S Parkwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 731 S Parkwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 731 S Parkwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 731 S Parkwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 731 S Parkwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 731 S Parkwood Avenue has units with dishwashers.
