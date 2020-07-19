7041 E KEATS Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Walk in & say WOW! Private lot overlooks greenbelt & pool. Gated community, close to shopping, Hwy 60 & 202. Here, you'll be minutes from multiple golf courses, entertainment, shopping, & much more! Great for entertaining, lg island kitchen & dining area, or entertain in the delightful backyard. Inviting great room w/gas fireplace opens to the dining area, kitchen & patio. Lots of kitchen storage, rollout shelves, a pantry & refrig. Split BR floor plan. Spacious master & lg vanity area, shower & big walk-in closet. Queen size 2nd BR easily holds bed & recliner. Laundry has office desk/craft area. Travertine tile throughout except bedrooms. New carpeting in Bedrooms. Clean in & out and ready for you to enjoy. Home has Lush, Green Front Yard maintained by HOA. Tenants pay Mesa rental tax.