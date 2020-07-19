All apartments in Mesa
7041 E KEATS Avenue

7041 East Keats Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7041 East Keats Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85209
Superstition Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Walk in & say WOW! Private lot overlooks greenbelt & pool. Gated community, close to shopping, Hwy 60 & 202. Here, you'll be minutes from multiple golf courses, entertainment, shopping, & much more! Great for entertaining, lg island kitchen & dining area, or entertain in the delightful backyard. Inviting great room w/gas fireplace opens to the dining area, kitchen & patio. Lots of kitchen storage, rollout shelves, a pantry & refrig. Split BR floor plan. Spacious master & lg vanity area, shower & big walk-in closet. Queen size 2nd BR easily holds bed & recliner. Laundry has office desk/craft area. Travertine tile throughout except bedrooms. New carpeting in Bedrooms. Clean in & out and ready for you to enjoy. Home has Lush, Green Front Yard maintained by HOA. Tenants pay Mesa rental tax.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7041 E KEATS Avenue have any available units?
7041 E KEATS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7041 E KEATS Avenue have?
Some of 7041 E KEATS Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7041 E KEATS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7041 E KEATS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7041 E KEATS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7041 E KEATS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 7041 E KEATS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7041 E KEATS Avenue offers parking.
Does 7041 E KEATS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7041 E KEATS Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7041 E KEATS Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7041 E KEATS Avenue has a pool.
Does 7041 E KEATS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7041 E KEATS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7041 E KEATS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7041 E KEATS Avenue has units with dishwashers.
