Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

All you could need in a home. It's all here. All dishes, appliances beds and couches will all be included. Step right out of your back door and jump right into the private pool and relax under the covered patio. This short term rental property has landscaping and pool service included. This location is close to the freeway to allow you get around quick and it's also close to shopping. 3 month min lease. No pets allowed. Available until September 30th. Call for showings before it's gone. All listing information to be verified by tenants including schools.