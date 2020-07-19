6710 E ROLLINS Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool pet friendly

OCCUPANTS HAVE BEEN ACCEPTED This a 3 bed 2 bath home in a gated community that also has a club house, pool, play grounds and workout facility. The home has vaulted ceilings making the house feel much larger . Inside the kitchen you'll find stainless appliances an a pantry. The walls are freshly painted and carpets professionally cleaned and it's ready for you to move-in. ***Tenant to pay 1.75% rent tax with rent. No cats. Pets with approval. Tenant to verify all listing information****