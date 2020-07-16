All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 6644 East Rhodes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
6644 East Rhodes
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6644 East Rhodes

6644 East Rhodes Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6644 East Rhodes Street, Mesa, AZ 85215

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is located at Power and Thomas in the Subdivision of Mountain View. This home features a Large Living area with Gas Fireplace. Open Kitchen with Neutral colors. Plenty of Counter and Cabinet Space. Laundry Room with washer and dryer. Dining off the Kitchen with Bayed window. Up stairs you will find a Nice Sized Great Room. The Master Bath has separate Tub and Shower with a Dual Vanity. Two other Secondary rooms and a guest bath. Easy care yard and perfect access to the 202 Freeway. Close to Entertainment, Shopping, Medical, and Restaurants. 5% tax and administrative fee on rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6644 East Rhodes have any available units?
6644 East Rhodes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6644 East Rhodes have?
Some of 6644 East Rhodes's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6644 East Rhodes currently offering any rent specials?
6644 East Rhodes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6644 East Rhodes pet-friendly?
Yes, 6644 East Rhodes is pet friendly.
Does 6644 East Rhodes offer parking?
No, 6644 East Rhodes does not offer parking.
Does 6644 East Rhodes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6644 East Rhodes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6644 East Rhodes have a pool?
Yes, 6644 East Rhodes has a pool.
Does 6644 East Rhodes have accessible units?
No, 6644 East Rhodes does not have accessible units.
Does 6644 East Rhodes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6644 East Rhodes has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

ReNew 3030
3030 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Springs at Red Mountain
2639 North Power Road
Mesa, AZ 85207
Avilla Lehi Crossing
3425 East Thomas Road
Mesa, AZ 85213
Sorrento Apartments
901 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
Country Park Villas
1248 S Vineyard
Mesa, AZ 85210
The Mark at 87
708 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
HUE97
9736 East Balsam Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85208
Aviva
8340 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pools
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchComite De Families En AccionThe Groves
Kleinman ParkNcraMesa Grande
Augusta RanchFiesta Park Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College