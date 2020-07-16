6644 East Rhodes

Amenities

This home is located at Power and Thomas in the Subdivision of Mountain View. This home features a Large Living area with Gas Fireplace. Open Kitchen with Neutral colors. Plenty of Counter and Cabinet Space. Laundry Room with washer and dryer. Dining off the Kitchen with Bayed window. Up stairs you will find a Nice Sized Great Room. The Master Bath has separate Tub and Shower with a Dual Vanity. Two other Secondary rooms and a guest bath. Easy care yard and perfect access to the 202 Freeway. Close to Entertainment, Shopping, Medical, and Restaurants. 5% tax and administrative fee on rent.