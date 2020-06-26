6635 E VENUE Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool tennis court

Bright, beautifully maintained home on a quiet cul-de-sac. Single story, split floor plan makes this a very comfortable 3 Bed + office/den 2 Bath home w/ 3 car gar. Updated kitchen with granite & stainless appliances is open to great room. Home also has formal dining & living rooms, all w/ vaulted ceilings that look out to the back w/ no homes behind. Great room boasts a stone front, gas fireplace. French doors open to office/den w/ floor to ceiling built in bookcases & lateral file drawers. Plantation shutters across front. Full length covered patio has 3 access points, over-looks a desert landscaped backyard & open common area of trees. C.C. offers optional memberships w/ golf, swim, tennis, and gym. Super location access to L-202, shopping, Boeing, and recreation off Bush Hwy