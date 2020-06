Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill internet access

SPACIOUS FURNSIHED 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH WITH DEN/OFFICE IN RED MOUNTAIN RANCH. KING BED IN MASTER, DOUBLE BEDS IN 2ND AND 3RD BEDROOMS. 2 DESK AND FUTON IN DEN, FORMAL DINING ROOM, EAT IN KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR, COVERED PATIO OVER LOOKING NEW POOL. LEASE INCLUDES UTILITIES, LOCAL PHONE, CABLE TV AND WIRELESS INTERNET. UTILITY CAPS APPLY. **SEASONAL RATE APPLIES DEC-APRIL**POOL HEATABLE AT TENANTS EXPENSE.**$195 ADMIN FEE TO APPLY**