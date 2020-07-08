6533 East Orion Street

Amenities
This beautifully upgraded, spacious home nestled in The Regency at Ridgeview is a must-see!
Formal living/dining
Kitchen open to great room
Granite Counter Tops
Double Oven
Custom Cabinets
Great Room Features Large Built-ins
Double Sinks and Walk Closet in Master
HUGE backyard with Pool
Built in BBQ
Pool and Landscape Service provided!
Property Available 5/15/2020
Tenant Costs:
$85 Re-Key Fee
Security Deposit (refundable) $1995
Security Fee (non-refundable) $400
$250 pet fee per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions)
3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin
*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)
Schedule a viewing at your convenience
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
*Disclaimer* If property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,395, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,395, Available 5/15/20
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.