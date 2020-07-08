6533 East Orion Street

Amenities

This beautifully upgraded, spacious home nestled in The Regency at Ridgeview is a must-see!

Formal living/dining

Kitchen open to great room

Granite Counter Tops

Double Oven

Custom Cabinets

Great Room Features Large Built-ins

Double Sinks and Walk Closet in Master

HUGE backyard with Pool

Built in BBQ

Pool and Landscape Service provided!



Property Available 5/15/2020



Tenant Costs:

$85 Re-Key Fee

Security Deposit (refundable) $1995

Security Fee (non-refundable) $400

$250 pet fee per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions)

3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin



*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)



Schedule a viewing at your convenience



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

*Disclaimer* If property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.