All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 6533 East Orion Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
6533 East Orion Street
Last updated May 6 2020 at 7:55 PM

6533 East Orion Street

6533 East Orion Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6533 East Orion Street, Mesa, AZ 85215

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
bbq/grill
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
This beautifully upgraded, spacious home nestled in The Regency at Ridgeview is a must-see!
Formal living/dining
Kitchen open to great room
Granite Counter Tops
Double Oven
Custom Cabinets
Great Room Features Large Built-ins
Double Sinks and Walk Closet in Master
HUGE backyard with Pool
Built in BBQ
Pool and Landscape Service provided!

Property Available 5/15/2020

Tenant Costs:
$85 Re-Key Fee
Security Deposit (refundable) $1995
Security Fee (non-refundable) $400
$250 pet fee per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions)
3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin

*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)

Schedule a viewing at your convenience

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
*Disclaimer* If property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,395, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,395, Available 5/15/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6533 East Orion Street have any available units?
6533 East Orion Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6533 East Orion Street have?
Some of 6533 East Orion Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6533 East Orion Street currently offering any rent specials?
6533 East Orion Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6533 East Orion Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6533 East Orion Street is pet friendly.
Does 6533 East Orion Street offer parking?
No, 6533 East Orion Street does not offer parking.
Does 6533 East Orion Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6533 East Orion Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6533 East Orion Street have a pool?
Yes, 6533 East Orion Street has a pool.
Does 6533 East Orion Street have accessible units?
No, 6533 East Orion Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6533 East Orion Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6533 East Orion Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Village
226 N Hobson
Mesa, AZ 85203
Mesa Ridge
650 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
Tierra Del Sol
1711 S Extension Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Candela Park
57 N Alma School Rd
Mesa, AZ 85201
Level 550
550 E McKellips Rd
Mesa, AZ 85203
Fiesta Village Furnished Apartments
960 W Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210
Montero at Dana Park
3636 East Inverness Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85206
Reflections at Red Mountain
2601 E McKellips Rd
Mesa, AZ 85213

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College