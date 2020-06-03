All apartments in Mesa
644 S Hill
644 S Hill

644 South Hill · No Longer Available
Location

644 South Hill, Mesa, AZ 85204
Reed Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 04/13/20 Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single level home in the heart of Downtown Mesa. Ample storage, lots of tile, carpeted bedrooms, large backyard.

Resident responsible for all utilities

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo. pet rent per pet.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5629856)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 644 S Hill have any available units?
644 S Hill doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 644 S Hill have?
Some of 644 S Hill's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 644 S Hill currently offering any rent specials?
644 S Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 644 S Hill pet-friendly?
Yes, 644 S Hill is pet friendly.
Does 644 S Hill offer parking?
No, 644 S Hill does not offer parking.
Does 644 S Hill have units with washers and dryers?
No, 644 S Hill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 644 S Hill have a pool?
No, 644 S Hill does not have a pool.
Does 644 S Hill have accessible units?
No, 644 S Hill does not have accessible units.
Does 644 S Hill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 644 S Hill has units with dishwashers.

