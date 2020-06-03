644 S Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 04/13/20 Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single level home in the heart of Downtown Mesa. Ample storage, lots of tile, carpeted bedrooms, large backyard.



Resident responsible for all utilities



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235.

Pet fees and restrictions apply One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo. pet rent per pet.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



