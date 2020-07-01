6250 E Nance St

Amenities

Highly desirable home! Premium Golf Course Lot on The Painted Mountain Golf Course. You have gorgeous views of Red Mountain from this lovely single level home. This home features an extended covered patio, low maintenance yard, synthetic grass lawn, RV gate. An open floorplan, spacious family room with gas fireplace, beautiful eat-in-kitchen, granite counters, gas stove, built-microwave, there are two bedrooms and a den/ office. Near fantastic schools, parks, Loop 202, Mesa Community College Red Mountain, Hiking, Lakes & more!



(RLNE5637355)