6250 E Nance St
Last updated March 18 2020 at 11:31 AM

6250 E Nance St

6250 East Nance Street · No Longer Available
Location

6250 East Nance Street, Mesa, AZ 85215

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Highly desirable home! Premium Golf Course Lot on The Painted Mountain Golf Course. You have gorgeous views of Red Mountain from this lovely single level home. This home features an extended covered patio, low maintenance yard, synthetic grass lawn, RV gate. An open floorplan, spacious family room with gas fireplace, beautiful eat-in-kitchen, granite counters, gas stove, built-microwave, there are two bedrooms and a den/ office. Near fantastic schools, parks, Loop 202, Mesa Community College Red Mountain, Hiking, Lakes & more!

(RLNE5637355)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6250 E Nance St have any available units?
6250 E Nance St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6250 E Nance St have?
Some of 6250 E Nance St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6250 E Nance St currently offering any rent specials?
6250 E Nance St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6250 E Nance St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6250 E Nance St is pet friendly.
Does 6250 E Nance St offer parking?
Yes, 6250 E Nance St offers parking.
Does 6250 E Nance St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6250 E Nance St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6250 E Nance St have a pool?
No, 6250 E Nance St does not have a pool.
Does 6250 E Nance St have accessible units?
No, 6250 E Nance St does not have accessible units.
Does 6250 E Nance St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6250 E Nance St does not have units with dishwashers.

