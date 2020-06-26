625 S Westwood Unit 136

Amenities
Open House on Saturday, August 18th from Noon to 1 pm. Beautifully remodeled 2 bedrooms, 2 bathroom property has all the right upgrades. Open floor plan, Barn doors to the den/bedroom, fireplace in the living room and master bedroom. All new paint, carpet, plank style tile, AC, stack type washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator.
Master bedroom suite has a window bench seat with cushion and cozy fireplace, walk-in closet, soaring ceiling & extra storage space, master bath has private water closet with tub, granite countertop vanity, & mirrored closet doors. Property also has additional storage in the private courtyard area!
Community pool and is close to Kleinman Park, which has basketball courts & playground!
This property will allow 1-2 small dogs and NO cats.
- Visit www.PropertyAZ.com and review Rental Requirements