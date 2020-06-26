625 S Westwood Unit 136

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court courtyard parking playground pool dogs allowed pet friendly

Open House on Saturday, August 18th from Noon to 1 pm. Beautifully remodeled 2 bedrooms, 2 bathroom property has all the right upgrades. Open floor plan, Barn doors to the den/bedroom, fireplace in the living room and master bedroom. All new paint, carpet, plank style tile, AC, stack type washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator.

Master bedroom suite has a window bench seat with cushion and cozy fireplace, walk-in closet, soaring ceiling & extra storage space, master bath has private water closet with tub, granite countertop vanity, & mirrored closet doors. Property also has additional storage in the private courtyard area!

Community pool and is close to Kleinman Park, which has basketball courts & playground!



This property will allow 1-2 small dogs and NO cats.



- Visit www.PropertyAZ.com and review Rental Requirements