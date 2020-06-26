All apartments in Mesa
Last updated September 4 2019 at 7:45 AM

625 S Westwood Unit 136

625 South Westwood · No Longer Available
Location

625 South Westwood, Mesa, AZ 85210
Kleinman Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Open House on Saturday, August 18th from Noon to 1 pm. Beautifully remodeled 2 bedrooms, 2 bathroom property has all the right upgrades. Open floor plan, Barn doors to the den/bedroom, fireplace in the living room and master bedroom. All new paint, carpet, plank style tile, AC, stack type washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator.
Master bedroom suite has a window bench seat with cushion and cozy fireplace, walk-in closet, soaring ceiling & extra storage space, master bath has private water closet with tub, granite countertop vanity, & mirrored closet doors. Property also has additional storage in the private courtyard area!
Community pool and is close to Kleinman Park, which has basketball courts & playground!

This property will allow 1-2 small dogs and NO cats.

- Visit www.PropertyAZ.com and review Rental Requirements

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 S Westwood Unit 136 have any available units?
625 S Westwood Unit 136 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 625 S Westwood Unit 136 have?
Some of 625 S Westwood Unit 136's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 S Westwood Unit 136 currently offering any rent specials?
625 S Westwood Unit 136 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 S Westwood Unit 136 pet-friendly?
Yes, 625 S Westwood Unit 136 is pet friendly.
Does 625 S Westwood Unit 136 offer parking?
Yes, 625 S Westwood Unit 136 offers parking.
Does 625 S Westwood Unit 136 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 625 S Westwood Unit 136 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 S Westwood Unit 136 have a pool?
Yes, 625 S Westwood Unit 136 has a pool.
Does 625 S Westwood Unit 136 have accessible units?
No, 625 S Westwood Unit 136 does not have accessible units.
Does 625 S Westwood Unit 136 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 625 S Westwood Unit 136 has units with dishwashers.
