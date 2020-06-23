6238 East Greenway

Amenities

pet friendly parking range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Unit is Located at Brown and Power. Great unit with Parking in the back close to your home. Features include a large living room with new tile. Cozy functional Kitchen with Neutral colors and plenty of counter space. Bedrooms are also good sized and right off the bathroom for easy access. Laundry inside the unit. The small yard is fenced and leads to your parking space. This property is close to shopping, medical, and entertainment. 5% tax and administrative fee on rent, $300 non refundable on security deposit, pet fees apply on approved pets