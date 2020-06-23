All apartments in Mesa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6238 East Greenway

6238 East Greenway Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6238 East Greenway Circle, Mesa, AZ 85205
Freedom Run

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
This 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Unit is Located at Brown and Power. Great unit with Parking in the back close to your home. Features include a large living room with new tile. Cozy functional Kitchen with Neutral colors and plenty of counter space. Bedrooms are also good sized and right off the bathroom for easy access. Laundry inside the unit. The small yard is fenced and leads to your parking space. This property is close to shopping, medical, and entertainment. 5% tax and administrative fee on rent, $300 non refundable on security deposit, pet fees apply on approved pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6238 East Greenway have any available units?
6238 East Greenway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6238 East Greenway have?
Some of 6238 East Greenway's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6238 East Greenway currently offering any rent specials?
6238 East Greenway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6238 East Greenway pet-friendly?
Yes, 6238 East Greenway is pet friendly.
Does 6238 East Greenway offer parking?
Yes, 6238 East Greenway does offer parking.
Does 6238 East Greenway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6238 East Greenway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6238 East Greenway have a pool?
No, 6238 East Greenway does not have a pool.
Does 6238 East Greenway have accessible units?
No, 6238 East Greenway does not have accessible units.
Does 6238 East Greenway have units with dishwashers?
No, 6238 East Greenway does not have units with dishwashers.
