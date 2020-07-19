620 S. Essex Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

NOW AVAILABLE! Gorgeous Farmhouse Remodel on the Golf Course - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in the Arizona Golf Resort Community has just been beautifully remodeled with a farmhouse style. The backyard backs to the golf course for breathtaking views of the Arizona sunsets.



No detail was overlooked in this remodel. The kitchen boasts butcher block countertops, stainless steel appliances, red brick accents, and an adorable open butler's pantry. The low maintenance and absolutely stunning stained concrete floors are sure to be adored by all. The home features ceiling fans throughout and custom moulding in the living room. A custom barn door separating the master bedroom from the master bathroom with it's separate exit to the back patio where you can enjoy your morning coffee.



This home showcases entirely too much to list! Call to schedule a tour, this home will not last long!



DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANT - SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY



ALL OCCUPANTS OVER THE AGE OF 18 MUST APPLY



RENTAL QUALIFICATIONS:

3 times the monthly rent, verifiable income

600 or better credit score (under 600 may be considered with higher security deposit)

Positive rental history with no evictions or judgements within the past 3 years

No pets



TOTAL MOVE IN COSTS - DEPENDENT ON CREDIT

First month rent including tax - $1,530.00

Refundable security deposit dependent on credit - $1,500 - $2,250

Application fee - $40 per adult

One time non-refundable admin fee - $102



(RLNE4881627)