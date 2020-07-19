All apartments in Mesa
620 S. Essex Lane
620 S. Essex Lane

620 South Essex Lane · No Longer Available
Location

620 South Essex Lane, Mesa, AZ 85208
Golden Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NOW AVAILABLE! Gorgeous Farmhouse Remodel on the Golf Course - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in the Arizona Golf Resort Community has just been beautifully remodeled with a farmhouse style. The backyard backs to the golf course for breathtaking views of the Arizona sunsets.

No detail was overlooked in this remodel. The kitchen boasts butcher block countertops, stainless steel appliances, red brick accents, and an adorable open butler's pantry. The low maintenance and absolutely stunning stained concrete floors are sure to be adored by all. The home features ceiling fans throughout and custom moulding in the living room. A custom barn door separating the master bedroom from the master bathroom with it's separate exit to the back patio where you can enjoy your morning coffee.

This home showcases entirely too much to list! Call to schedule a tour, this home will not last long!

DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANT - SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

ALL OCCUPANTS OVER THE AGE OF 18 MUST APPLY

RENTAL QUALIFICATIONS:
3 times the monthly rent, verifiable income
600 or better credit score (under 600 may be considered with higher security deposit)
Positive rental history with no evictions or judgements within the past 3 years
No pets

TOTAL MOVE IN COSTS - DEPENDENT ON CREDIT
First month rent including tax - $1,530.00
Refundable security deposit dependent on credit - $1,500 - $2,250
Application fee - $40 per adult
One time non-refundable admin fee - $102

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

