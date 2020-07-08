600 South Dobson Road

Amenities

This home has been tastefully remodeled by the owner. Downstairs offers an open floorplan featuring a living room, dining area, and a remodeled stunning kitchen. Upstairs you will find a remodeled bathroom and two nice sized bedrooms with wood-style flooring. There is NO CARPET in the home! Laundry room is located in the back of the home is currently locked for security purposes. Great location that is near US 60, Loop 101 and the light rail. Also near numerous shopping, dining, and entertainment experiences including Mesa Riverview, and Sloan Park - spring training home field for the Chicago Cubs.



**Water, sewer, and trash included!!**



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions, 2 dogs under 25 lb, no cats)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



