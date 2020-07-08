All apartments in Mesa
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:14 PM

600 South Dobson Road

600 South Dobson Road · No Longer Available
Location

600 South Dobson Road, Mesa, AZ 85202
Roosevelt

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
cats allowed
This home has been tastefully remodeled by the owner. Downstairs offers an open floorplan featuring a living room, dining area, and a remodeled stunning kitchen. Upstairs you will find a remodeled bathroom and two nice sized bedrooms with wood-style flooring. There is NO CARPET in the home! Laundry room is located in the back of the home is currently locked for security purposes. Great location that is near US 60, Loop 101 and the light rail. Also near numerous shopping, dining, and entertainment experiences including Mesa Riverview, and Sloan Park - spring training home field for the Chicago Cubs.

**Water, sewer, and trash included!!**

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions, 2 dogs under 25 lb, no cats)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 South Dobson Road have any available units?
600 South Dobson Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 600 South Dobson Road have?
Some of 600 South Dobson Road's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 South Dobson Road currently offering any rent specials?
600 South Dobson Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 South Dobson Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 600 South Dobson Road is pet friendly.
Does 600 South Dobson Road offer parking?
No, 600 South Dobson Road does not offer parking.
Does 600 South Dobson Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 South Dobson Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 South Dobson Road have a pool?
No, 600 South Dobson Road does not have a pool.
Does 600 South Dobson Road have accessible units?
No, 600 South Dobson Road does not have accessible units.
Does 600 South Dobson Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 600 South Dobson Road does not have units with dishwashers.

