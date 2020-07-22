5913 E Norwood St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Perfect 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath 2 Story East Mesa Home! New flooring and paint! - Perfect two story 3 bedroom 2.5 bath East Mesa home! Vaulted ceilings in family room, Dining and kitchen area all open up to each other, great for entertaining. Half bath downstairs as well as a large laundry room with washer & dryer hookups. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the 2nd floor, fresh new paint and new carpet throughout the entire home! 2 car attached garage and large fenced yard. Near community pool & community playground. Great location near bus-line, schools, shopping, and more.



$1,425.00/mo rent + 3% tax/admin fee



$1250 security deposit



Pets allowed, If pet accepted, depends on size and breed. Fees and pet rent apply. Please ask for details.



Call or text Michael today to schedule a showing (480)750-2450 michael@ridgewayaz.com



(RLNE5372990)