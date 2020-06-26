All apartments in Mesa
Last updated May 30 2019 at 2:14 AM

5851 E HAMPTON Avenue

5851 East Hampton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5851 East Hampton Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85206

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
playground
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
pet friendly
Great 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Mesa. Home features great room with large media niche; kitchen overlooks dining area and great room and features lots of cabinets and black appliances. Great location across from the greenbelt and covered playground.Property Available 7/15/19Tenant Costs:Security Deposit (refundable) $1050/Security Fee (non-refundable) $400/Administrative Fee $195/$250 pet deposit per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions) No cats/1.75% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5851 E HAMPTON Avenue have any available units?
5851 E HAMPTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5851 E HAMPTON Avenue have?
Some of 5851 E HAMPTON Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5851 E HAMPTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5851 E HAMPTON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5851 E HAMPTON Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5851 E HAMPTON Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5851 E HAMPTON Avenue offer parking?
No, 5851 E HAMPTON Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5851 E HAMPTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5851 E HAMPTON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5851 E HAMPTON Avenue have a pool?
No, 5851 E HAMPTON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5851 E HAMPTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5851 E HAMPTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5851 E HAMPTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5851 E HAMPTON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
