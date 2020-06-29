5523 E GABLE Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Stunning and meticulously clean, 3 bedrooms + office (can easily be used as a bedroom) plus 2 bath unfurnished home for rent. Soaring ceilings, open concept floor plan, split bedrooms, with no interior steps and lots of natural light. Rare 3 car garage & RV gate and a private backyard complete with citrus trees. This house has 18'' diagonal tile, dark oak cabinets, gorgeous granite countertops and oversized living space. All bedrooms have their own walk in closets (storage galore)! Located in the highly desirable Stone Gate Estates within a mile of the 60 freeway and a couple miles of the 202 freeway. Available for 1 year lease. Shorter terms and or pets available at a additional rent amount (landlord approval required). Call your favorite Realtor to schedule a showing today!