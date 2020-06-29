All apartments in Mesa
Last updated October 8 2019 at 11:12 AM

5523 E GABLE Avenue

5523 East Gable Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5523 East Gable Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85206
Stonegate Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunning and meticulously clean, 3 bedrooms + office (can easily be used as a bedroom) plus 2 bath unfurnished home for rent. Soaring ceilings, open concept floor plan, split bedrooms, with no interior steps and lots of natural light. Rare 3 car garage & RV gate and a private backyard complete with citrus trees. This house has 18'' diagonal tile, dark oak cabinets, gorgeous granite countertops and oversized living space. All bedrooms have their own walk in closets (storage galore)! Located in the highly desirable Stone Gate Estates within a mile of the 60 freeway and a couple miles of the 202 freeway. Available for 1 year lease. Shorter terms and or pets available at a additional rent amount (landlord approval required). Call your favorite Realtor to schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5523 E GABLE Avenue have any available units?
5523 E GABLE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5523 E GABLE Avenue have?
Some of 5523 E GABLE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5523 E GABLE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5523 E GABLE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5523 E GABLE Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5523 E GABLE Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5523 E GABLE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5523 E GABLE Avenue offers parking.
Does 5523 E GABLE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5523 E GABLE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5523 E GABLE Avenue have a pool?
No, 5523 E GABLE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5523 E GABLE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5523 E GABLE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5523 E GABLE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5523 E GABLE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
