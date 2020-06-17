All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 5518 E Lindstrom Ln Unit 2029.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
5518 E Lindstrom Ln Unit 2029
Last updated September 10 2019 at 10:34 AM

5518 E Lindstrom Ln Unit 2029

5518 East Lindstrom Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5518 East Lindstrom Lane, Mesa, AZ 85215
Apache Wells

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
In the heart of the of The Village at Apache Wells. Close to clubhouse and North pool. Nice view from patio off of livingroom & Den. Den could be a second bedroom or room for company. This condo is being sold furnished. This community is a 55+ active commuinty with Clubhouse that includes a full kitchen, dining area, library, pool hall and work out room. Two pools and spas

PLEASE CONTACT FOR MORE DETAILS: g.mercy0.1000 AT gmail DOT com
PLEASE CONTACT FOR MORE DETAILS: g.mercy0.1000 AT gmail DOT com
PLEASE CONTACT FOR MORE DETAILS: g.mercy0.1000 AT gmail DOT com

(RLNE5141184)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5518 E Lindstrom Ln Unit 2029 have any available units?
5518 E Lindstrom Ln Unit 2029 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5518 E Lindstrom Ln Unit 2029 have?
Some of 5518 E Lindstrom Ln Unit 2029's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5518 E Lindstrom Ln Unit 2029 currently offering any rent specials?
5518 E Lindstrom Ln Unit 2029 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5518 E Lindstrom Ln Unit 2029 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5518 E Lindstrom Ln Unit 2029 is pet friendly.
Does 5518 E Lindstrom Ln Unit 2029 offer parking?
Yes, 5518 E Lindstrom Ln Unit 2029 offers parking.
Does 5518 E Lindstrom Ln Unit 2029 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5518 E Lindstrom Ln Unit 2029 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5518 E Lindstrom Ln Unit 2029 have a pool?
Yes, 5518 E Lindstrom Ln Unit 2029 has a pool.
Does 5518 E Lindstrom Ln Unit 2029 have accessible units?
No, 5518 E Lindstrom Ln Unit 2029 does not have accessible units.
Does 5518 E Lindstrom Ln Unit 2029 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5518 E Lindstrom Ln Unit 2029 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cielo on Gilbert
1710 S Gilbert Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Sandal Ridge Apartments
645 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Bella Victoria
1350 S Ellsworth Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209
La Costa at Dobson Ranch
1820 W Lindner Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Cortland Mountain Vista
1304 S 105th Pl
Mesa, AZ 85209
The Madison
520 N Mesa Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Gentry's Walk Apartments
1313 South Val Vista Drive
Mesa, AZ 85204
Madera Point
445 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College