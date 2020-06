Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Wonderful single family home in Mesa for lease. FOUR bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, no CARPET in this house, large family room, Stainless appliances, and 11,257 sq ft private lot with pavers and grass.Wood blinds, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, move-in ready. 12 month min lease. No smoking. Requires credit score of 650 or higher.Washer & Dryer will be supplied if needed for approved tenant.