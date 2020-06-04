Amenities
544 N. Alma School #37 Available 06/07/19 Beautiful 3 bedroom townhome in gated community! - Don't miss out! Large 3 bedroom town home with a loft! Home features stainless steel appliances, granite counters, a split floor plan with the master downstairs and a low maintenance backyard. Light and bright with vaulted ceilings & carpet downstairs, this town home is in an ideal location-just minutes from Loops 101 & 202, close to ASU, Sky Harbor, Tempe Marketplace and more! Close to shopping, dining and nightlife.
-3 bedrooms/2.5 baths
-1,685 square feet
-Loft
-Stainless steel appliances
-Washer/dryer included
-2 car garage
-Gated Community
-Close to dining, shopping, 101 & 202, ASU & more!
For more information or to view the property, please call
Jay Vaidya 480-945-7755
To view more properties, please visit our website at
www.sagepropertiesaz.com
Sage Property Management & Sales
An Equal Housing Provider
(RLNE2253195)