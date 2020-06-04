All apartments in Mesa
Last updated May 25 2019

544 N. Alma School #37

544 N Alma School Rd · No Longer Available
Location

544 N Alma School Rd, Mesa, AZ 85201
North Garden Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
carpet
544 N. Alma School #37 Available 06/07/19 Beautiful 3 bedroom townhome in gated community! - Don't miss out! Large 3 bedroom town home with a loft! Home features stainless steel appliances, granite counters, a split floor plan with the master downstairs and a low maintenance backyard. Light and bright with vaulted ceilings & carpet downstairs, this town home is in an ideal location-just minutes from Loops 101 & 202, close to ASU, Sky Harbor, Tempe Marketplace and more! Close to shopping, dining and nightlife.
-3 bedrooms/2.5 baths
-1,685 square feet
-Loft
-Stainless steel appliances
-Washer/dryer included
-2 car garage
-Gated Community
-Close to dining, shopping, 101 & 202, ASU & more!
For more information or to view the property, please call
Jay Vaidya 480-945-7755
To view more properties, please visit our website at
www.sagepropertiesaz.com
Sage Property Management & Sales
An Equal Housing Provider

(RLNE2253195)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 544 N. Alma School #37 have any available units?
544 N. Alma School #37 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 544 N. Alma School #37 have?
Some of 544 N. Alma School #37's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 544 N. Alma School #37 currently offering any rent specials?
544 N. Alma School #37 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 544 N. Alma School #37 pet-friendly?
No, 544 N. Alma School #37 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 544 N. Alma School #37 offer parking?
Yes, 544 N. Alma School #37 offers parking.
Does 544 N. Alma School #37 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 544 N. Alma School #37 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 544 N. Alma School #37 have a pool?
No, 544 N. Alma School #37 does not have a pool.
Does 544 N. Alma School #37 have accessible units?
No, 544 N. Alma School #37 does not have accessible units.
Does 544 N. Alma School #37 have units with dishwashers?
No, 544 N. Alma School #37 does not have units with dishwashers.
