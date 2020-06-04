Amenities

544 N. Alma School #37 Available 06/07/19 Beautiful 3 bedroom townhome in gated community! - Don't miss out! Large 3 bedroom town home with a loft! Home features stainless steel appliances, granite counters, a split floor plan with the master downstairs and a low maintenance backyard. Light and bright with vaulted ceilings & carpet downstairs, this town home is in an ideal location-just minutes from Loops 101 & 202, close to ASU, Sky Harbor, Tempe Marketplace and more! Close to shopping, dining and nightlife.

-3 bedrooms/2.5 baths

-1,685 square feet

-Loft

-Stainless steel appliances

-Washer/dryer included

-2 car garage

-Gated Community

-Close to dining, shopping, 101 & 202, ASU & more!

