533 W PERALTA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Single Level home in a super-convenient location! There's NO HOA in this neighborhood that's just minutes from both the 101 and the 60 freeways. A beautiful fireplace adds tons of charm and coziness to the family room. The eat-in kitchen is large, with plenty of cabinets and granite counter space with Island. Facing north and south, the natural light comes in multiple windows at just the right angle. No homes behind for great privacy. The bedrooms are large and there's plenty of room for everyone in this lovely home in the perfect location. front and backyard maintenance will be included with your rent!