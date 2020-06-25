All apartments in Mesa
5325 E. Hilton Ave.
5325 E. Hilton Ave
5325 E. Hilton Ave

5325 East Hilton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5325 East Hilton Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85206

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
pool
bbq/grill
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
COMING SOON - 3 Bedroom Home in Gated Community - Spacious 3 bedroom home in the gated community of San Michelle. Located just off the US 60 and Higley Rd. near shopping, dining, medical care, and easy access to anywhere you want to go. The gated community features a sparkling community pool and play area. HOA meticulously maintains the front yards in this neighborhood.

The large 3 bedroom home offers a formal dining room, kitchen, great room and powder room downstairs.

Upstairs is the master suite, 2 generously sized secondary bedrooms, a hall bathroom and laundry room.

The low maintenance backyard is perfect for those summertime BBQ's.

Interior photos coming soon.

DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANT - SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

Rental qualifications:
3 times the monthly rent, verifiable income
600 or better credit score (under 600 may be considered with higher security deposit)
Positive rental history with no evictions or judgements within the past 3 years
NO PETS ALLOWED

MOVE IN COSTS
Application fee $40.00
First month rent (incl. tax) $1,606.50
Security deposit (depending on credit) 1,575.00 - $2,362.50
Non-refundable administrative fee $102.00

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4845305)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

