5325 E. Hilton Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry garage pool bbq/grill

COMING SOON - 3 Bedroom Home in Gated Community - Spacious 3 bedroom home in the gated community of San Michelle. Located just off the US 60 and Higley Rd. near shopping, dining, medical care, and easy access to anywhere you want to go. The gated community features a sparkling community pool and play area. HOA meticulously maintains the front yards in this neighborhood.



The large 3 bedroom home offers a formal dining room, kitchen, great room and powder room downstairs.



Upstairs is the master suite, 2 generously sized secondary bedrooms, a hall bathroom and laundry room.



The low maintenance backyard is perfect for those summertime BBQ's.



Interior photos coming soon.



DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANT - SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY



Rental qualifications:

3 times the monthly rent, verifiable income

600 or better credit score (under 600 may be considered with higher security deposit)

Positive rental history with no evictions or judgements within the past 3 years

NO PETS ALLOWED



MOVE IN COSTS

Application fee $40.00

First month rent (incl. tax) $1,606.50

Security deposit (depending on credit) 1,575.00 - $2,362.50

Non-refundable administrative fee $102.00



