529 S Hawes Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/af18ee7060 ---- Brand New Community of Beautifully Designed, Energy Efficient Townhomes with Community Pool & Grassy Play Area. Enjoy Upgraded Appliances, Granite Counter Tops, Hardwood Cabinets, Ceiling Fans, Recessed Lighting, 18' Tile Flooring, Carpeted Bedrooms, Cultured Marble Vanities, Upstairs Laundry, Covered Patio and 2 Car Garage! Excellent East Mesa Location with Easy Access to 202. Please note: Homes are under construction and options may differ. Three Modern Floorplans To Choose From: Venice Model 3 Bedrm 2.5 Bath, 1410sf, for $1550; Siena Model 3 Bedrm, 2.5 bath, 1591sf for $1700; and Milan Model 4 Bedrm, 2.75 Baths, 1692sf for $1800 and has Den Upstairs and 1 Bedrm Downstairs by 3/4 bath. Pets upon approval. Washer & Dryer are available for additional $35/month. Check us out or apply online at www.RentalsAmericaPhoenix.com or Call Diana @ 602-689-7153 to schedule a showing!



One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet; Municipal Service & Tax total 4%; Accidental Damage Coverage $19/mo (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter's Insurance). Helping Heroes Discount Available!