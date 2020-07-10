All apartments in Mesa
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

529 S Hawes Rd

529 South Hawes Road · No Longer Available
Location

529 South Hawes Road, Mesa, AZ 85208

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/af18ee7060 ---- Brand New Community of Beautifully Designed, Energy Efficient Townhomes with Community Pool & Grassy Play Area. Enjoy Upgraded Appliances, Granite Counter Tops, Hardwood Cabinets, Ceiling Fans, Recessed Lighting, 18' Tile Flooring, Carpeted Bedrooms, Cultured Marble Vanities, Upstairs Laundry, Covered Patio and 2 Car Garage! Excellent East Mesa Location with Easy Access to 202. Please note: Homes are under construction and options may differ. Three Modern Floorplans To Choose From: Venice Model 3 Bedrm 2.5 Bath, 1410sf, for $1550; Siena Model 3 Bedrm, 2.5 bath, 1591sf for $1700; and Milan Model 4 Bedrm, 2.75 Baths, 1692sf for $1800 and has Den Upstairs and 1 Bedrm Downstairs by 3/4 bath. Pets upon approval. Washer & Dryer are available for additional $35/month. Check us out or apply online at www.RentalsAmericaPhoenix.com or Call Diana @ 602-689-7153 to schedule a showing!

One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet; Municipal Service & Tax total 4%; Accidental Damage Coverage $19/mo (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter's Insurance). Helping Heroes Discount Available! Disposal Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 529 S Hawes Rd have any available units?
529 S Hawes Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 529 S Hawes Rd have?
Some of 529 S Hawes Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 529 S Hawes Rd currently offering any rent specials?
529 S Hawes Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 529 S Hawes Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 529 S Hawes Rd is pet friendly.
Does 529 S Hawes Rd offer parking?
Yes, 529 S Hawes Rd offers parking.
Does 529 S Hawes Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 529 S Hawes Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 529 S Hawes Rd have a pool?
Yes, 529 S Hawes Rd has a pool.
Does 529 S Hawes Rd have accessible units?
No, 529 S Hawes Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 529 S Hawes Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 529 S Hawes Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

