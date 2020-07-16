All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 5230 E BROWN Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
5230 E BROWN Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5230 E BROWN Road

5230 East Brown Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5230 East Brown Road, Mesa, AZ 85205
Alta Mesa Community Association

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
cable included
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
internet access
VACATION RENTAL- Furnished large 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in desirable Alta Mesa Community. Sleeps 4, one king bed and 1 queen bed. Ground floor unit is completely remodeled with granite countertops, tile floors throughout, and walk-in shower. Walk out large patio with views of the pool! Unit is finished with all new furniture, big screen TV and laundry! Large master bedroom with huge walk-in closet and TV. ALL UTILITIES/ WIFI INTERNET/CABLE INCLUDEDApril-November $75 per night or $1,500 per monthDecember-March $100 per night or $2,400 per monthCommunity features large HEATED swimming pool and spa. Convenient location; easy access to freeway, dining, golf and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5230 E BROWN Road have any available units?
5230 E BROWN Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5230 E BROWN Road have?
Some of 5230 E BROWN Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5230 E BROWN Road currently offering any rent specials?
5230 E BROWN Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5230 E BROWN Road pet-friendly?
No, 5230 E BROWN Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 5230 E BROWN Road offer parking?
No, 5230 E BROWN Road does not offer parking.
Does 5230 E BROWN Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5230 E BROWN Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5230 E BROWN Road have a pool?
Yes, 5230 E BROWN Road has a pool.
Does 5230 E BROWN Road have accessible units?
No, 5230 E BROWN Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5230 E BROWN Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5230 E BROWN Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Village at Lindsay Park
1441 S Lindsay Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
The Palms at Augusta Ranch
9335 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209
Country Club Verandas
1415 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
ReNew One Eleven
111 N Gilbert Rd
Mesa, AZ 85203
BB Living at Eastmark
5150 South Inspirian Parkway
Mesa, AZ 85212
Lindsay Palms
2855 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Waterstone
1651 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
Reflections at Red Mountain
2601 E McKellips Rd
Mesa, AZ 85213

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pools
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchComite De Families En AccionThe Groves
Kleinman ParkNcraMesa Grande
Augusta RanchFiesta Park Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College