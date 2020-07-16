5230 E BROWN Road

Amenities

VACATION RENTAL- Furnished large 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in desirable Alta Mesa Community. Sleeps 4, one king bed and 1 queen bed. Ground floor unit is completely remodeled with granite countertops, tile floors throughout, and walk-in shower. Walk out large patio with views of the pool! Unit is finished with all new furniture, big screen TV and laundry! Large master bedroom with huge walk-in closet and TV. ALL UTILITIES/ WIFI INTERNET/CABLE INCLUDEDApril-November $75 per night or $1,500 per monthDecember-March $100 per night or $2,400 per monthCommunity features large HEATED swimming pool and spa. Convenient location; easy access to freeway, dining, golf and entertainment.