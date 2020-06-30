5212 S Abbey

Amenities
Move-in special! $300.00 off your 1st full month's rent!
This gorgeous, fully upgraded home is located on a premium, oversized lot and is ready for you to call home now! Located in an Adult Community, residents must be 55+ with no children under 19.
The interior boasts a great open design with a front family room, formal dining, living room, study, eat-in kitchen and breakfast nook. The home also features two master bedrooms, each with private bathrooms with dual sinks, huge walk-in closets and custom glass showers.
The kitchen comes with all stainless appliances, granite counters, island, large pantry and tons of cabinetry. Bonus features include a whole house water softener, full size laundry room with sink and washer/dryer that convey and tons of modern updates. The huge backyard offers tons of extra space with a covered patio, artificial turf and next to no maintenance is required.
Resident responsible for all utilities.
$49 application fee per adult.
1.75% city rental tax.
2.15% monthly admin fee.
$235 initial admin-fee.
Pet fees and restrictions apply, please inquire before applying.
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
(RLNE5414371)