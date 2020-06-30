5212 S Abbey

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Move-in special! $300.00 off your 1st full month's rent!



This gorgeous, fully upgraded home is located on a premium, oversized lot and is ready for you to call home now! Located in an Adult Community, residents must be 55+ with no children under 19.



The interior boasts a great open design with a front family room, formal dining, living room, study, eat-in kitchen and breakfast nook. The home also features two master bedrooms, each with private bathrooms with dual sinks, huge walk-in closets and custom glass showers.



The kitchen comes with all stainless appliances, granite counters, island, large pantry and tons of cabinetry. Bonus features include a whole house water softener, full size laundry room with sink and washer/dryer that convey and tons of modern updates. The huge backyard offers tons of extra space with a covered patio, artificial turf and next to no maintenance is required.



Resident responsible for all utilities.



$49 application fee per adult.

1.75% city rental tax.

2.15% monthly admin fee.

$235 initial admin-fee.

Pet fees and restrictions apply, please inquire before applying.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!



