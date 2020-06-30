All apartments in Mesa
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:55 AM

5212 S Abbey

5212 South Abbey · No Longer Available
Location

5212 South Abbey, Mesa, AZ 85212

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Move-in special! $300.00 off your 1st full month's rent!

This gorgeous, fully upgraded home is located on a premium, oversized lot and is ready for you to call home now! Located in an Adult Community, residents must be 55+ with no children under 19.

The interior boasts a great open design with a front family room, formal dining, living room, study, eat-in kitchen and breakfast nook. The home also features two master bedrooms, each with private bathrooms with dual sinks, huge walk-in closets and custom glass showers.

The kitchen comes with all stainless appliances, granite counters, island, large pantry and tons of cabinetry. Bonus features include a whole house water softener, full size laundry room with sink and washer/dryer that convey and tons of modern updates. The huge backyard offers tons of extra space with a covered patio, artificial turf and next to no maintenance is required.

Resident responsible for all utilities.

$49 application fee per adult.
1.75% city rental tax.
2.15% monthly admin fee.
$235 initial admin-fee.
Pet fees and restrictions apply, please inquire before applying.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5414371)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5212 S Abbey have any available units?
5212 S Abbey doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5212 S Abbey have?
Some of 5212 S Abbey's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5212 S Abbey currently offering any rent specials?
5212 S Abbey is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5212 S Abbey pet-friendly?
Yes, 5212 S Abbey is pet friendly.
Does 5212 S Abbey offer parking?
No, 5212 S Abbey does not offer parking.
Does 5212 S Abbey have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5212 S Abbey offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5212 S Abbey have a pool?
No, 5212 S Abbey does not have a pool.
Does 5212 S Abbey have accessible units?
No, 5212 S Abbey does not have accessible units.
Does 5212 S Abbey have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5212 S Abbey has units with dishwashers.

