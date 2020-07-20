505 North Lesueur

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated

505 N LESUEUR - 3BR 2.5BA Mesa Dr/University - CENTRALIZED MESA LOCATION! CLOSE TO ASU, LIGHT RAIL, 60, 101, 202! RECENTLY REMODELED! - Check out the 3d Tour by using the link below!!!



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=HohG9JfvXsq



Absolutely gorgeous remodeled town home in the heart of Mesa. close to ASU, light rail, I60, 101, 202 and major job centers! Tile and laminate downstairs, wood and tile upstairs. Bedrooms are all upstairs. Bathrooms are updated - inside laundry. Newer dishwasher, microwave, smooth top range and refrigerator. Custom paint throughout-neutral and tasteful. Custom window coverings. Wonderful patio for out door cooking by 2 car carport. Storage off patio. HOA takes care of the front lawn and plants, exterior, roof, water, minimal up keep - just your patio outdoors.



Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



