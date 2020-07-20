All apartments in Mesa
Last updated March 23 2019 at 10:23 AM

505 North Lesueur

505 North Lesueur · No Longer Available
Location

505 North Lesueur, Mesa, AZ 85203

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
505 N LESUEUR - 3BR 2.5BA Mesa Dr/University - CENTRALIZED MESA LOCATION! CLOSE TO ASU, LIGHT RAIL, 60, 101, 202! RECENTLY REMODELED! - Check out the 3d Tour by using the link below!!!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=HohG9JfvXsq

Absolutely gorgeous remodeled town home in the heart of Mesa. close to ASU, light rail, I60, 101, 202 and major job centers! Tile and laminate downstairs, wood and tile upstairs. Bedrooms are all upstairs. Bathrooms are updated - inside laundry. Newer dishwasher, microwave, smooth top range and refrigerator. Custom paint throughout-neutral and tasteful. Custom window coverings. Wonderful patio for out door cooking by 2 car carport. Storage off patio. HOA takes care of the front lawn and plants, exterior, roof, water, minimal up keep - just your patio outdoors.

Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

(RLNE4679173)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 North Lesueur have any available units?
505 North Lesueur doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 North Lesueur have?
Some of 505 North Lesueur's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 North Lesueur currently offering any rent specials?
505 North Lesueur is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 North Lesueur pet-friendly?
Yes, 505 North Lesueur is pet friendly.
Does 505 North Lesueur offer parking?
Yes, 505 North Lesueur offers parking.
Does 505 North Lesueur have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 505 North Lesueur offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 North Lesueur have a pool?
No, 505 North Lesueur does not have a pool.
Does 505 North Lesueur have accessible units?
No, 505 North Lesueur does not have accessible units.
Does 505 North Lesueur have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 North Lesueur has units with dishwashers.
