4933 S TUNE

BRAND NEW HOME FOR HOLIDAYS in Eastmark! Just built & ready for first time Tenants. Over 2600 sq feet. 3 car garage. Immaculate 4 bedrooms + loft , 3 full bathrooms. Open concept w/granite countertops in kitchen w/stainless steel appliances. 1 bedroom/bath downstairs, 3 beds upstairs w/loft area & large laundry room. Jack & Jill bathroom between 2 bedrooms. Large master suite features double sinks, huge walk- in shower & large walk in closet. Eastmark is the #1 ranked master planned community in AZ rec room, pool & aquatic center, many parks throughout the community & activities scheduled on the neighborhood calendar. Backyard landscape w/custom turf being installed, blinds, fans, garage opener, & brand new stainless steel refrigerator, washer & dryer being installed for tenant. Perfect location backing up to the green belt so no neighbors behind you and park right across the street. A must see! Pet friendly with pets approved by owner.

