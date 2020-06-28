4903 S Tune

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

BRAND NEW HOME in Eastmark! Just built and ready for first time Tenants. 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, Loft, open concept, granite countertops in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. 1 bedroom/bath downstairs, 3 beds upstairs with a loft area and large laundry room. Huge Master features walk-in closet, double sinks and walk- in shower w/ seat. Eastmark is the #1 ranked master planned community in AZ with an aquatic center, rec room, many parks and activities scheduled on the neighborhood calendar. A must see!