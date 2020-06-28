All apartments in Mesa
Last updated October 19 2019 at 7:19 AM

4903 S Tune --

4903 South Tune · No Longer Available
Location

4903 South Tune, Mesa, AZ 85212

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
BRAND NEW HOME in Eastmark! Just built and ready for first time Tenants. 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, Loft, open concept, granite countertops in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. 1 bedroom/bath downstairs, 3 beds upstairs with a loft area and large laundry room. Huge Master features walk-in closet, double sinks and walk- in shower w/ seat. Eastmark is the #1 ranked master planned community in AZ with an aquatic center, rec room, many parks and activities scheduled on the neighborhood calendar. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4903 S Tune -- have any available units?
4903 S Tune -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4903 S Tune -- have?
Some of 4903 S Tune --'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4903 S Tune -- currently offering any rent specials?
4903 S Tune -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4903 S Tune -- pet-friendly?
No, 4903 S Tune -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 4903 S Tune -- offer parking?
Yes, 4903 S Tune -- offers parking.
Does 4903 S Tune -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4903 S Tune -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4903 S Tune -- have a pool?
No, 4903 S Tune -- does not have a pool.
Does 4903 S Tune -- have accessible units?
No, 4903 S Tune -- does not have accessible units.
Does 4903 S Tune -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4903 S Tune -- has units with dishwashers.
