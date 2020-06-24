4811 E Gary St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym garage

Welcome home to this beautiful remodeled 3 Beds, 2 baths open floorplan home. This stunning home offers a bright and open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Offers custom kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops with oversized island, stainless steel appliances, 20x20 porcelain flooring throughout. Great room concept with beautiful fireplace, large master bedroom with two walk- in closets and double sink vanity, Light fixtures, master shower and closets and backyard. No Cats! Tenants responsible for pay Administrative fee $ 75.00 prior to move in.