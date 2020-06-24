All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 4811 E Gary St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
4811 E Gary St
Last updated March 24 2019 at 7:34 AM

4811 E Gary St

4811 East Gary Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4811 East Gary Street, Mesa, AZ 85205
Mira Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
garage
Welcome home to this beautiful remodeled 3 Beds, 2 baths open floorplan home. This stunning home offers a bright and open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Offers custom kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops with oversized island, stainless steel appliances, 20x20 porcelain flooring throughout. Great room concept with beautiful fireplace, large master bedroom with two walk- in closets and double sink vanity, Light fixtures, master shower and closets and backyard. No Cats! Tenants responsible for pay Administrative fee $ 75.00 prior to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4811 E Gary St have any available units?
4811 E Gary St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4811 E Gary St have?
Some of 4811 E Gary St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4811 E Gary St currently offering any rent specials?
4811 E Gary St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4811 E Gary St pet-friendly?
No, 4811 E Gary St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 4811 E Gary St offer parking?
Yes, 4811 E Gary St offers parking.
Does 4811 E Gary St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4811 E Gary St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4811 E Gary St have a pool?
No, 4811 E Gary St does not have a pool.
Does 4811 E Gary St have accessible units?
No, 4811 E Gary St does not have accessible units.
Does 4811 E Gary St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4811 E Gary St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

ReNew 3030
3030 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
544 Southern
544 E Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210
San Posada by Mark-Taylor
2318 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
Candela Park
57 N Alma School Rd
Mesa, AZ 85201
The Madison
520 N Mesa Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Level 550
550 E McKellips Rd
Mesa, AZ 85203
The Place at El Prado
1050 S Longmore
Mesa, AZ 85202
Waterstone
1651 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College