4620 S DANTE Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully Upgraded cul de sac Home in Gorgeous S/E Mesa Community is 1 Level, Surrounded by Same! All Appliances Are Included Along w/ Pure Comfort & Convenience. Spacious Gourmet Kitchen Features Gas Range, Corion Counters, Walk-In Pantry, S/S Appliances, Island w/ Breakfast Bar that Joins Family Rm & Dining Area. Master Features Bay Windows, Walk-In Closet, Dual Sinks, Separate Shower, Priv Toilet Rm, Awesome Tub. Ceiling Fans & Walk-In Closets in Other Bedrooms Too! Family Room w/ Surround Sound Speakers Has Arcadia Doors to Covered Patio & Lg Easy-Care, Beautifully Landscaped Yard. Amazing Neighborhood w/ Walking Trails, Fountain, Parks. Gateway Polytechnic is Nearby & Quick Access to Lp 202 & 60. Oasis Living in Mountain Horizons! Please Note: City tax plus 1% admin fee total 2.75%