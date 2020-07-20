All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 4620 S DANTE Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
4620 S DANTE Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4620 S DANTE Circle

4620 S Dante Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4620 S Dante Cir, Mesa, AZ 85212

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully Upgraded cul de sac Home in Gorgeous S/E Mesa Community is 1 Level, Surrounded by Same! All Appliances Are Included Along w/ Pure Comfort & Convenience. Spacious Gourmet Kitchen Features Gas Range, Corion Counters, Walk-In Pantry, S/S Appliances, Island w/ Breakfast Bar that Joins Family Rm & Dining Area. Master Features Bay Windows, Walk-In Closet, Dual Sinks, Separate Shower, Priv Toilet Rm, Awesome Tub. Ceiling Fans & Walk-In Closets in Other Bedrooms Too! Family Room w/ Surround Sound Speakers Has Arcadia Doors to Covered Patio & Lg Easy-Care, Beautifully Landscaped Yard. Amazing Neighborhood w/ Walking Trails, Fountain, Parks. Gateway Polytechnic is Nearby & Quick Access to Lp 202 & 60. Oasis Living in Mountain Horizons! Please Note: City tax plus 1% admin fee total 2.75%

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4620 S DANTE Circle have any available units?
4620 S DANTE Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4620 S DANTE Circle have?
Some of 4620 S DANTE Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4620 S DANTE Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4620 S DANTE Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4620 S DANTE Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4620 S DANTE Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 4620 S DANTE Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4620 S DANTE Circle offers parking.
Does 4620 S DANTE Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4620 S DANTE Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4620 S DANTE Circle have a pool?
No, 4620 S DANTE Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4620 S DANTE Circle have accessible units?
No, 4620 S DANTE Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4620 S DANTE Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4620 S DANTE Circle has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vista Grove
1320 S Val Vista Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Waterford Place
1055 W Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Avilla Lehi Crossing
3425 East Thomas Road
Mesa, AZ 85213
Country Club Verandas
1415 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Nine 4 Nine at the District Apartment Homes
949 S. Longmore St.
Mesa, AZ 85202
Sorrento Apartments
901 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
The Madison
520 N Mesa Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Craft @ Gilbert and Baseline
1930 South 24th Street
Mesa, AZ 85204

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pools
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchComite De Families En AccionThe Groves
Kleinman ParkNcraMesa Grande
Augusta RanchFiesta Park Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College