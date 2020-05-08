Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking pool garage hot tub

Right around the time when Arizona adopted our state flag and just before the spanish flu hit, this exquisite craftsman bungalow, The John and Eva Cummard House, was built for the family that kept it in some fashion for the next 100 years. There aren't many historic homes that are worthy of being on the national registry especially one that offers the style, versatility, space and amenities that this home has to offer. The main home, a 3 bedroom / 3 bath with storage galore (yes, storage in a historic home!) gracefully boasts many of the original features from days past. The hardwood floors have been carefully maintained, the original fireplace kept, several built-ins and even an authentic ironing board.



In September 2018, 456 N Robson was selected to receive the City of Mesa's 2018 Historic Preservation Award for Outstanding Achievement in the category of Rehabilitation and Restoration for the restoration of the home.



The recent renovations and updates are extensive but some that are noteworthy are the gourmet kitchen, equipped with a duel fuel stove (gas and electric), gorgeous granite, stainless appliances, built-in refrigerator, luxurious hood fan and gorgeous ceiling appropriate to the time period. The Master Bathroom has been completely remodeled with huge walk-in shower, spacious walk-in closet, granite, new cabinets, barn door and framed mirrors.



Back in those days, the roads were dirt and not too many people had cars, yet fast forward to 2018 when covered, secure parking is now a need. If you are a lover of historic homes you'll know that it's somewhat uncommon to have a garage, let alone a two car garage with its own bathroom! Your dreams of having a workshop have become a reality! This home offers parking spots for several cars as well as gated parking for the main home.



Speaking of dreams, the double, corner lot, RV gate and RV parking, flood irrigation, HUGE play pool, covered spa and fire pit area, fruit trees and the mile-long back patio make entertaining a dream. Build lasting memories here where the nostalgia of the past still lives and the more modern amenities of the future are plentiful.



There is a small 1 bedroom / 1 bath apartment above the garage with a separate entrance. This is a popular location for vacation rentals especially during spring training and, with the light rail within a mile and its central location, it's also very popular for long term tenants too. Turn your investment into cash flow right away with this turn-key opportunity.



Back in those earlier years Mesa began purchasing utilities from Dr. AJ Chandler and installed our very first sanitary sewer system. Mesa was a bustling metropolis then and it is now. Many new businesses have emerged like Cider Corps, Mezona Market and Worth Takeaway and old favorites like Queens Pizzeria, Nuthaporns Thai Cuisine and The Nile still remain after all these years. Enjoy this one-of-a-kind home in one of the most highly sought after Mesa historic districts, the Evergreen District, minutes from a bustling downtown full of arts, music and delicious variety of local fare.