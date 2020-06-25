452 S. Solomon - 2

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 bedroom 1 bath unit at a unique property in Mesa - 2 bedroom 1 bath unit at a unique property in Mesa that has just been painted and new flooring throughout most of the unit. This unit is located at the back of the property. Large built in for storage in the family room. Shared Arizona room with a washer and dryer. Quick access to US60, shopping and restaurants.



Fees:

Application fee - $50

Security deposit (refundable) - $950

Cleaning deposit (refundable) - $200

Pet deposit (refundable) - $200

Lease preparation fee (non-refundable) - $195

Pet approval fee (non-refundable) - $150

City rental tax - 2%

Monthly administrative fee - 1%



(RLNE4875835)