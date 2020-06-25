452 S. Solomon - 2

Amenities
2 bedroom 1 bath unit at a unique property in Mesa - 2 bedroom 1 bath unit at a unique property in Mesa that has just been painted and new flooring throughout most of the unit. This unit is located at the back of the property. Large built in for storage in the family room. Shared Arizona room with a washer and dryer. Quick access to US60, shopping and restaurants.
Fees:
Application fee - $50
Security deposit (refundable) - $950
Cleaning deposit (refundable) - $200
Pet deposit (refundable) - $200
Lease preparation fee (non-refundable) - $195
Pet approval fee (non-refundable) - $150
City rental tax - 2%
Monthly administrative fee - 1%
(RLNE4875835)