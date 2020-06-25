All apartments in Mesa
452 S. Solomon - 2

452 South Solomon · No Longer Available
Location

452 South Solomon, Mesa, AZ 85204
Community Fiesta

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom 1 bath unit at a unique property in Mesa - 2 bedroom 1 bath unit at a unique property in Mesa that has just been painted and new flooring throughout most of the unit. This unit is located at the back of the property. Large built in for storage in the family room. Shared Arizona room with a washer and dryer. Quick access to US60, shopping and restaurants.

Fees:
Application fee - $50
Security deposit (refundable) - $950
Cleaning deposit (refundable) - $200
Pet deposit (refundable) - $200
Lease preparation fee (non-refundable) - $195
Pet approval fee (non-refundable) - $150
City rental tax - 2%
Monthly administrative fee - 1%

(RLNE4875835)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 452 S. Solomon - 2 have any available units?
452 S. Solomon - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 452 S. Solomon - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
452 S. Solomon - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 452 S. Solomon - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 452 S. Solomon - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 452 S. Solomon - 2 offer parking?
No, 452 S. Solomon - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 452 S. Solomon - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 452 S. Solomon - 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 452 S. Solomon - 2 have a pool?
No, 452 S. Solomon - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 452 S. Solomon - 2 have accessible units?
No, 452 S. Solomon - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 452 S. Solomon - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 452 S. Solomon - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 452 S. Solomon - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 452 S. Solomon - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
