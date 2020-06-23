All apartments in Mesa
45 East 9th Place Unit 61
45 East 9th Place Unit 61

45 East 9th Place · No Longer Available
Location

45 East 9th Place, Mesa, AZ 85201
Park Center Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Immaculate property located in quiet gated community in Mesa. Large eat in kitchen to accentuate open floor plan. Walk-in closet inside a spacious master bedroom. Community pool and spa within viewing distance from the front of the property. Walking paths and MLB spring training facilities just to the south of the property provide ample entertainment opportunities. New AC, New water heater, Stainless appliances and more!
Immaculate property located in quiet gated community in Mesa. Large eat in kitchen to accentuate open floor plan. Walk-in closet inside a spacious master bedroom. Community pool and spa within viewing distance from the front of the property. Walking paths and MLB spring training facilities just to the south of the property provide ample entertainment opportunities. New AC, New water heater, Stainless appliances and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 East 9th Place Unit 61 have any available units?
45 East 9th Place Unit 61 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 45 East 9th Place Unit 61 have?
Some of 45 East 9th Place Unit 61's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 East 9th Place Unit 61 currently offering any rent specials?
45 East 9th Place Unit 61 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 East 9th Place Unit 61 pet-friendly?
No, 45 East 9th Place Unit 61 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 45 East 9th Place Unit 61 offer parking?
Yes, 45 East 9th Place Unit 61 offers parking.
Does 45 East 9th Place Unit 61 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45 East 9th Place Unit 61 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 East 9th Place Unit 61 have a pool?
Yes, 45 East 9th Place Unit 61 has a pool.
Does 45 East 9th Place Unit 61 have accessible units?
No, 45 East 9th Place Unit 61 does not have accessible units.
Does 45 East 9th Place Unit 61 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45 East 9th Place Unit 61 has units with dishwashers.

