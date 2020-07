Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access

3 bedrooms townhome in GATED COMMUNITY! Two baths with nice kitchen and dining which is open to Living room. Entry is actually a Foyer - spacious. Bonus area off Livingroom. Two Car Garage and community pool. Close to Hwy 60 and 202, Phoenix - Falcon Field & Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airports. GATED COMMUNITY. Covered Patio and nice little backyard too.